The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,762 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 239,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,208,000 after acquiring an additional 44,926 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 22.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 41,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 51.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 249,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,004,000 after buying an additional 84,235 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,312.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $10,731,150.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,506,270.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at $144,312.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 337,193 shares of company stock valued at $26,802,462. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $78.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.22.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 34.02%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.75%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

