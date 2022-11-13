Tiaa Fsb Cuts Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,629 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 18,509 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in BP were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altrius Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in BP in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,432,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BP by 4.5% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,237 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its stake in BP by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in BP by 9.1% in the second quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 11,997 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,904,000. 9.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BP from GBX 566 ($6.52) to GBX 603 ($6.94) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised BP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on BP from GBX 510 ($5.87) to GBX 535 ($6.16) in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. HSBC raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BP from GBX 472 ($5.43) to GBX 527 ($6.07) in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.15.

BP Trading Up 2.7 %

BP Announces Dividend

NYSE:BP opened at $33.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $25.33 and a 1 year high of $34.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.3604 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. BP’s payout ratio is -41.40%.

About BP

(Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Featured Articles

