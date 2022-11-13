Tiaa Fsb Sells 208 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 3D L Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 56,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 48,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAS opened at $53.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.88 and a 200-day moving average of $50.77. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $64.00.

