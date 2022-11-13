Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb cut its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,489 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 75.7% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $38,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATVI. Raymond James raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.89.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $74.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The firm has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.79. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $86.90.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

