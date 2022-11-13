5,474 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Purchased by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,474 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.5 %

VRTX stock opened at $303.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $295.72 and a 200 day moving average of $282.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $179.96 and a 52 week high of $318.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a report on Sunday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.48.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,932,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,932,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,324 shares of company stock valued at $12,568,826. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

