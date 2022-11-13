Tiaa Fsb Buys Shares of 2,494 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Tiaa Fsb bought a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BlackRock stock opened at $774.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $620.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $637.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.03. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $973.16.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $686.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

