iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Stake Lifted by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 101.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,877,000 after acquiring an additional 55,874 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,405,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 21,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,425,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $228.95 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $192.88 and a 1-year high of $324.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

