Tiaa Fsb Sells 450 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 88.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 50.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $78.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.33.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.59%.

Several research firms have commented on ES. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Eversource Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wolfe Research raised Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $456,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,558,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.