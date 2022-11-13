Tiaa Fsb Purchases Shares of 7,267 The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Tiaa Fsb bought a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSY. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Hershey by 365.0% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,895.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at $37,839,332.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $52,744.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,895.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,324 shares of company stock worth $9,306,141. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hershey Trading Down 3.3 %

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hershey from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hershey from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.14.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $218.88 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $175.08 and a 12-month high of $241.45. The stock has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.54 and a 200-day moving average of $222.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

