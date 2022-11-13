Tiaa Fsb Decreases Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,835 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 18.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 30.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 28.6% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.7% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 24.8% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on C shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $69.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.38.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

