Tiaa Fsb Cuts Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $46.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.09. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

