Tiaa Fsb Cuts Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 251.8% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 62,900.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 2,068.8% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $39.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.25. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The company has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXC shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

