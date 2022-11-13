Tiaa Fsb Sells 7,520 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,520 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,148,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,537 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,070 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,201,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,681,000 after acquiring an additional 568,014 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,221,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Marriott International to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Marriott International to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.43.

MAR stock opened at $163.78 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

