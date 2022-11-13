Tiaa Fsb Takes $1.99 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Tiaa Fsb bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,902,319,000 after acquiring an additional 140,760 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,727,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,786 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,141,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,768,000 after acquiring an additional 39,686 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $538,503,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,753,000 after acquiring an additional 29,013 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GD stock opened at $243.13 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $188.64 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.90.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GD. StockNews.com raised shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

