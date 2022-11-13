Tiaa Fsb Takes $1.99 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Tiaa Fsb bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,902,319,000 after acquiring an additional 140,760 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,727,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,786 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,141,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,768,000 after acquiring an additional 39,686 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $538,503,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,753,000 after acquiring an additional 29,013 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
General Dynamics Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of GD stock opened at $243.13 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $188.64 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.90.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently weighed in on GD. StockNews.com raised shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.
General Dynamics Profile
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
