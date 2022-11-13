Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $378,000 Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,806 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in T-Mobile US by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $153.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

T-Mobile US Trading Down 2.8 %

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $7,523,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,232,833.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $146.19 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $154.38. The company has a market cap of $181.88 billion, a PE ratio of 119.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.34.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Stories

