Tiaa Fsb Trims Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Tiaa Fsb cut its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,430 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 5,782 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 43.3% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at $4,324,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the second quarter worth about $436,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in eBay by 14.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,062 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 8,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in eBay by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,251 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,714.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,714.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Trading Up 4.1 %

eBay Announces Dividend

EBAY opened at $46.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -422.82, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $76.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on EBAY. Mizuho reduced their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

