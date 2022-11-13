Tiaa Fsb Invests $2.24 Million in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Tiaa Fsb acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,823,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,890,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,838,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,168,000. Finally, Equius Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,554,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $34.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.00. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $35.43.

