Tiaa Fsb Sells 4,931 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,931 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 8,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 218.5% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $70.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.24 and a 200-day moving average of $58.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $70.71.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.75.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

