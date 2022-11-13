Tiaa Fsb Sells 616 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.0% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.4% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ED shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.30.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 2.0 %

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $89.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.42 and a 52-week high of $102.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.25%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.