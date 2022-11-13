Tiaa Fsb Takes $1.91 Million Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Tiaa Fsb bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $244.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.94. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.