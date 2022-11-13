Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 156 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 7,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 302.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.69.

Allstate Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $132.09 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.02, a PEG ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.73 and a 200-day moving average of $126.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

