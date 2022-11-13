Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Raises Position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 12.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 13.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,414,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 163,520 shares in the last quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors raised its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 60.1% during the first quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 350,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 131,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Broadmark Realty Capital from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Broadmark Realty Capital from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

BRMK opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $695.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.60. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $10.27.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.06%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.67%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

