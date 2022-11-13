Kentucky Retirement Systems Boosts Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,206 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 174,205 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its position in American Airlines Group by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 122,225 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 67,160 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,542 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 181,048 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 69,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Stock Down 0.3 %

AAL stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.48. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $21.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AAL shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Melius started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Airlines Group

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 1,851 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $25,155.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,281.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.