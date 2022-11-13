Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 1,223 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Robert Half International were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $636,060,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 4,173.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 653,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,625,000 after buying an additional 638,287 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,736,000 after buying an additional 368,956 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 641,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,220,000 after buying an additional 241,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 3,825.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 196,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,878,000 after buying an additional 191,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Stock Performance

NYSE RHI opened at $80.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.29 and a 200-day moving average of $81.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.31. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.40 and a 52 week high of $125.77.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RHI. StockNews.com began coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. CL King dropped their price target on Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at $19,874,492.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Stories

