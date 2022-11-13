Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,970 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1,295.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 16.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOMB. StockNews.com began coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Alex R. Lieblong purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CFO Brian Davis sold 6,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $172,110.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,988.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Alex R. Lieblong bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,164 shares of company stock worth $3,332,885. 9.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.19. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.21%.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

(Get Rating)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.