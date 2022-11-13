Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 14.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 31.7% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OGN shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.87. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $39.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

