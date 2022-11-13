The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Stake Boosted by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENSG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 195.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 79.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 8,540.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 564.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $92.32 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.29 and a 12-month high of $95.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.92.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

ENSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,732,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,732,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $173,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,518 shares of company stock valued at $2,188,995 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

