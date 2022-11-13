Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Spire worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Spire by 34.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,065,000 after acquiring an additional 572,381 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Spire by 68.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,715,000 after acquiring an additional 308,550 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spire by 20.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,600,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,882,000 after acquiring an additional 274,260 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,817,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Spire by 2,941.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 126,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Spire from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spire currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Spire Trading Down 0.8 %

Spire Profile

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $70.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.39. Spire Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $79.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.