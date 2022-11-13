Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Stock Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the second quarter worth $943,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the second quarter worth $311,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 18.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the second quarter worth $1,675,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 49.0% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 35,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 11,658 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DEI shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Douglas Emmett from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Douglas Emmett to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

NYSE:DEI opened at $17.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $36.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average of $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 2.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 215.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Douglas Emmett

In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $247,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,130. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $247,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,130. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan purchased 48,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,851,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,401,587.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 345,950 shares of company stock worth $7,257,916 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

