Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Teradata were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 23.2% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 4.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teradata by 48.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDC stock opened at $32.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.09 and its 200 day moving average is $34.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $52.53.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. Teradata had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 34.61%. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TDC shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Teradata from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet cut Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.89.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

