Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03, reports.
NASDAQ TRVI opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average is $2.67. Trevi Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $4.68.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Trevi Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.
Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is developing Haduvio, an oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine, which is in phase IIb/III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
