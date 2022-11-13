Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.36-$5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $375.00 million-$385.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $377.72 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCSI. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:CCSI opened at 56.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 51.25 and its 200-day moving average price is 50.27. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 1-year low of 37.75 and a 1-year high of 66.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

