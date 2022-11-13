StockNews.com Upgrades ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) to “Hold”

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.
ALE has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of ALLETE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ALLETE from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ALLETE from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ALLETE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.
ALLETE Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $60.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.93. ALLETE has a 52-week low of $47.77 and a 52-week high of $68.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.71.
ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.
