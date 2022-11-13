StockNews.com Upgrades ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) to “Hold”

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

ALE has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of ALLETE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ALLETE from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ALLETE from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ALLETE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $60.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.93. ALLETE has a 52-week low of $47.77 and a 52-week high of $68.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 421.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 41.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ALLETE during the second quarter worth $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ALLETE by 73.8% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in ALLETE during the second quarter worth $51,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

