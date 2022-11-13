Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

NYSE:ARCO opened at $7.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.25. Arcos Dorados has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $883.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 825,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 261,516 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 577.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,050,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,542,000 after acquiring an additional 895,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 331,742 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

