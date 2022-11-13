EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EPR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on EPR Properties to $56.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.58.

NYSE:EPR opened at $39.55 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $56.38. The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

