Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) PT Lowered to $15.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HCAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Health Catalyst from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Health Catalyst from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set an equal weight rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Health Catalyst Stock Up 7.4 %

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Health Catalyst

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Health Catalyst

In other news, Director Duncan Gallagher acquired 8,400 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,196.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,730.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold a total of 1,964 shares of company stock worth $22,074 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 256.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the second quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 667.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth $33,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

