Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 274.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rogers were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Rogers during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Rogers by 5,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Rogers by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, SVP Randall Colin Gouveia sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.46, for a total transaction of $400,222.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rogers stock opened at $104.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $99.80 and a 12 month high of $274.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

