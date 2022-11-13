Keybank National Association OH Acquires 203 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Polaris were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 24.6% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at about $6,320,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 227.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Polaris by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 221,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,349,000 after buying an additional 8,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.44.

Polaris stock opened at $116.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.00 and its 200-day moving average is $106.57. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.86 and a fifty-two week high of $127.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

