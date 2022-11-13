Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Lifted by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.6% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% during the second quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 57.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 254,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,024,000 after acquiring an additional 92,438 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.9% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,628,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,084,000 after acquiring an additional 210,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 66,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,731,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $2,845,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,366,753.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $2,845,822.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,366,753.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,795 shares of company stock worth $20,230,174. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $169.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.59. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $442.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.