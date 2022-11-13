SVF Investment (NASDAQ:SVFA) Shares Up 0.1%

SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $10.03. 29,249 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 214,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

SVF Investment Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90.

Get SVF Investment alerts:

Institutional Trading of SVF Investment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RP Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in SVF Investment by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 2,173,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,302,000 after purchasing an additional 481,850 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SVF Investment by 51.4% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,097,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,556,000 after acquiring an additional 712,503 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of SVF Investment by 27.6% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,934,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,073,000 after acquiring an additional 418,491 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,331,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVF Investment by 54.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,575,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,534,000 after acquiring an additional 557,794 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVF Investment Company Profile

SVF Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

See Also

