BMO Capital Markets Lowers Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $18.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Plug Power from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Plug Power from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Plug Power from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Plug Power from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.09.
Plug Power Trading Up 5.2 %
NASDAQ PLUG opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 9.10. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $46.50.
About Plug Power
Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.
