Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Price Target Cut to $11.50

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Manitowoc from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Manitowoc from $14.50 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Manitowoc to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manitowoc in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Manitowoc Price Performance

MTW stock opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.49. The firm has a market cap of $363.16 million, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 2.09.

Insider Activity at Manitowoc

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $454.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Manitowoc’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron H. Ravenscroft purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 214,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,313.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 9,573 shares of company stock worth $91,089. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Manitowoc

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,827,000 after purchasing an additional 95,428 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 3.0% during the third quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,484,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,253,000 after acquiring an additional 72,641 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 14.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,227,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,588,000 after acquiring an additional 281,654 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 0.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,896,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,539,000 after acquiring an additional 12,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,828,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,568,000 after acquiring an additional 69,212 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manitowoc

(Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Featured Stories

