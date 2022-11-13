Westhaven Gold (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Shares Down 0.5%

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 38,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 26,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.
Westhaven Gold Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.34.
Westhaven Gold Company Profile
Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in four properties, which include the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects that covers an area of approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.
