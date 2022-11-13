GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) PT Lowered to $8.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GoodRx from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of GoodRx to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoodRx presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.58.
GoodRx Trading Up 14.4 %
NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average of $6.73. The company has a current ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. GoodRx has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $43.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoodRx
About GoodRx
GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GoodRx (GDRX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.