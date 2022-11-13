GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) PT Lowered to $8.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GoodRx from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of GoodRx to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoodRx presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.58.

Get GoodRx alerts:

GoodRx Trading Up 14.4 %

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average of $6.73. The company has a current ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. GoodRx has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoodRx

About GoodRx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.