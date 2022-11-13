Montage Gold (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Stock Price Up 21.5%

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Rating) rose 21.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 7,067 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 25,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Montage Gold Stock Up 21.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.46.

About Montage Gold

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 1,442 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

