International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Price Target Raised to $60.00

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for International Seaways’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.63 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on INSW. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of International Seaways from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of International Seaways from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of International Seaways from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Seaways from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.60.

International Seaways Stock Performance

NYSE INSW opened at $43.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.55. International Seaways has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $48.12.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $236.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.13 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 21.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that International Seaways will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This is an increase from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Seaways

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $35,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,306.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other International Seaways news, Director Ian T. Blackley sold 15,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $504,802.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,090 shares in the company, valued at $784,611.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $35,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,306.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,499 shares of company stock valued at $3,200,662. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of International Seaways

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in International Seaways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

