Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) Shares Up 11.7%

Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUCD – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 25,781 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 250,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Charlie’s Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.09.

About Charlie’s

Charlie's Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States and internationally. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada.

