GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GDRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GoodRx from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of GoodRx to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.58.

Get GoodRx alerts:

GoodRx Stock Performance

GDRX stock opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. GoodRx has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 11.23 and a quick ratio of 11.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average is $6.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About GoodRx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Light Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,629,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after buying an additional 420,123 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 740.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,245,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,214,000 after buying an additional 2,859,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,110,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,459,000 after buying an additional 60,979 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in GoodRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,926,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 859,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after buying an additional 246,350 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.