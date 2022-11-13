The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Stephens

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stephens from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $351.71 million, a P/E ratio of 592.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Pennant Group has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $27.22.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNTG. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,542,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

