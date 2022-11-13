BMO Capital Markets Increases Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Price Target to $55.00

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.63.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $53.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.56 and its 200 day moving average is $57.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Alliant Energy has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $65.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.4275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.53%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LNT. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 477.4% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 408.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

